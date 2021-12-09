PATRICK BULGER | Sentenced to oblivion for being boring

How Cyril Ramaphosa and Joe Biden are being shaded by their headline-grabbing predecessors





The liberal media in the US has taken a battering recently over its fawning treatment of president Joe Biden’s travel bans on SA and other African countries where the Omicron variant has been detected. At the same time, though, Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted anyway, making him only marginally more popular than Donald Trump at the same time in their presidencies. ..