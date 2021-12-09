SA can’t campaign against travel bans but restrain its economy
With an unemployment rate of 34.9%, according to Stats SA, one hopes the government has learnt from the past
09 December 2021 - 20:27
Can the SA government afford to restrict its domestic economic activity while complaining about “knee-jerk and unscientific” restrictions on international travel by developed countries after the discovery of the Omicron variant?
That should be the question that preoccupies the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) as it considers the recent sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 infections...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.