SUE DE GROOT | Wander into aline water and you’l make erras for eeras while surveing it

A WORD IN THE HAND: ERROR

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

A certain Cape Town newspaper, which shall here remain unnamed, got more public attention than it usually does a week or so ago when its street posters proclaimed a “petrol price hike era”.



We do live in an era of petrol price hikes, but clearly what was meant here was “error”...