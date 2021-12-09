Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: ERROR

SUE DE GROOT | Wander into aline water and you’l make erras for eeras while surveing it

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
09 December 2021 - 20:27 By Sue de Groot

A certain Cape Town newspaper, which shall here remain unnamed, got more public attention than it usually does a week or so ago when its street posters proclaimed a “petrol price hike era”.

We do live in an era of petrol price hikes, but clearly what was meant here was “error”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Let’s argue Semitics: this word never means what you expect Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | To bake a tart or to be one? A sorry ghost has many options Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | You know nothing from prepositions that dart to and fro like ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | A manifold manifestation of manifestoes makes one long for a ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa and Malema have missed a golden opportunity with ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Sentenced to oblivion for being boring Opinion & Analysis
  3. OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA can’t campaign against travel bans but restrain its economy Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Spike in human trafficking is concerning and warrants action Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament