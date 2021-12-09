Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | On a wing and prayer: grounded SA fighter jets mirror a flawed system

The SANDF is its own worst enemy — it’s propensity to shoot itself in the foot time and time again is exasperating

Tom Eaton Columnist
09 December 2021 - 20:26

I’ve been a harsh critic of the ANC over the years, but even I have to give credit where it’s due and admit that the government has managed to do what Hitler’s Luftwaffe, North Korea, the Soviet Union, China and Cuba couldn’t: put every single fighter pilot in SA out of action.

The report by defenceWeb this week, revealing that SA’s fleet of Gripen fighters has been grounded for the past three months due to budget cuts and bureaucratic delays, with half cannibalised for parts for the other half, will have come as a terrible shock to almost nobody except Cyril Ramaphosa...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Cyril, you can change the book, but the story remains the same Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Is the ANC dying yet? No? Keep going, Cyril Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA security firms have new restrictions as controversial bill becomes law Politics
  4. ‘New ball game’: forces tread dangerous ground in Mozambique Africa
  5. R984m for troops for Mozambique, but ‘most are still in training at home’ News

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa and Malema have missed a golden opportunity with ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Sentenced to oblivion for being boring Opinion & Analysis
  3. OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA can’t campaign against travel bans but restrain its economy Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Spike in human trafficking is concerning and warrants action Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament