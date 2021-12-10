EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | We cannot eat the constitution

SA's foundational legal text is 25 years old, which presents a good opportunity for taking stock of how far or not we have come in living up to the normative demands enshrined within it

I wish we would put people who mess up our constitutional vision on trial as often as we put the constitution itself on trial. This foundational legal text is 25 years old, which presents a good opportunity for taking stock of how far or not we have come in living up to the normative demands enshrined within it.



While we fall significantly short of the promises codified in constitutional law, the bulk of the blame should go to human beings rather than to the words in the constitution...