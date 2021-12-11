Thabo Mbeki: ANC owes it to Luthuli's legacy — and to SA — to sort itself out

Chief Albert Luthuli deliberately bound us to the cause for which he received the Nobel Peace Prize when in his acceptance speech in Oslo, Norway, in December 1961, he dedicated the award in these words:

“I therefore regard this award as a recognition of the sacrifice made by many of all races, particularly the African people, who have endured and suffered so much for so long.

“It can only be on behalf of the people of SA, all the people of SA, especially the freedom-loving people, that I accept this award, that I acknowledge this honour. I accept it also as an honour not only to SA, but for the whole continent of Africa, to this continent, Mother Africa!”

Chief Luthuli drew attention to the fact that the liberation of SA was an integral part of and would make an important contribution to the development of the Africa he and others like Pixley Seme and Steve Biko had spoken of.

And the Pan-Africanist perspective for the reconstruction and development of our continent and the aspiration that it plays its unique and rightful role in global affairs is, to use a popular colloquialism, part of the very DNA of the SA liberation movement.