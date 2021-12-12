JUSTICE MALALA | ANC elites don’t like new brooms, so expect them to be swept out

There’ll be more people like Phathiswa Magopeni and Hermione Cronje because they disturb corrupt status quo

The SA public service has become a place where bright, talented and principled executives go to die. In our government departments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) the hopes and dreams of many good people who want to make a difference are shattered. The loss is ours: the public service becomes a place of corruption and mediocrity.



The announcement that a rising star in the private sector is joining the public service should, ordinarily, fill South Africans with joy. Going into the public service means one wants to use one’s talents to make our country better, to lift it to a higher level...