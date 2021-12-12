Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | ANC elites don’t like new brooms, so expect them to be swept out

There’ll be more people like Phathiswa Magopeni and Hermione Cronje because they disturb corrupt status quo

12 December 2021 - 18:11

The SA public service has become a place where bright, talented and principled executives go to die. In our government departments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) the hopes and dreams of many good people who want to make a difference are shattered. The loss is ours: the public service becomes a place of corruption and mediocrity.

The announcement that a rising star in the private sector is joining the public service should, ordinarily, fill South Africans with joy. Going into the public service means one wants to use one’s talents to make our country better, to lift it to a higher level...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | It beggars belief that Cele and Sitole are still in office Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Opposition disunity + loyalty to the ANC = business as usual ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Voter turnout will be key in upcoming local elections Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Stop being a puppet, Cyril. SA urgently needs you to be a ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Get vaccinated or get fired: it’s not that simple Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Continent unites against the West after Cyril’s tour Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Summarily bringing your debit order forward is not so simple Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Private Covid tests finally drop, but pressure can’t let up Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC elites don’t like new brooms, so expect them to be swept ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...