PODCAST | Continent unites against the West after Cyril’s tour
In this week’s episode we look at Ramaphosa’s four-nation diplomatic excursion
12 December 2021 - 18:13
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly we look at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s four-nation diplomatic excursion to West Africa. We discuss the significance of the visit and whether it marks a change in SA’s relations with West Africa, the rest of the continent and even the globe.
We discover the visit marked a change in the attitude of Ramaphosa towards the West in particular and a unification of African countries.
