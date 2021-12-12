Opinion & Analysis

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Continent unites against the West after Cyril’s tour

In this week’s episode we look at Ramaphosa’s four-nation diplomatic excursion

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
12 December 2021 - 18:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Image: GCIS

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly we look at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s four-nation diplomatic excursion to West Africa. We discuss the significance of the visit and whether it marks a change in SA’s relations with West Africa, the rest of the continent and even the globe. 

We discover the visit marked a change in the attitude of Ramaphosa towards the West in particular and a unification of African countries.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

