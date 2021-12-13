EDITORIAL | If we ignore truck drivers’ issues, our economy will suffer

The blockades that have strangled SA’s major economic arteries will continue if truck owners and operators go unheard

Two weeks ago a string of trucks choked Van Reenen’s Pass, effectively cutting off the economic artery linking the port of Durban to the financial heart in Gauteng.



The truck drivers who parked their freight carriers, removed the keys and simply watched from the sidelines as chaos unfolded. They were signalling their protest about the employment of foreign truck drivers, again...