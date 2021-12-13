Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | If we ignore truck drivers’ issues, our economy will suffer

The blockades that have strangled SA’s major economic arteries will continue if truck owners and operators go unheard

13 December 2021 - 20:16

Two weeks ago a string of trucks choked Van Reenen’s Pass, effectively cutting off the economic artery linking the port of Durban to the financial heart in Gauteng. 

The truck drivers who parked their freight carriers, removed the keys and simply watched from the sidelines as chaos unfolded. They were signalling their protest about the employment of foreign truck drivers, again...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Private Covid tests finally drop, but pressure can’t let up Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Spike in human trafficking is concerning and warrants action Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Vaccine mandate focusing on key areas is the way to go Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Healthcare must be newly-elected Joburg officials’ priority Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Is that all you’ve got, Batohi? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | If we ignore truck drivers’ issues, our economy will suffer Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | New book from Zuma? No better way to cap off a year of gaslighting Opinion & Analysis
  3. New book exposes how the misuse of science compounded SA’s Covid crisis Opinion & Analysis
  4. Get vaccinated or get fired: it’s not that simple Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Continent unites against the West after Cyril’s tour Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...