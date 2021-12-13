TOM EATON | New book from Zuma? No better way to cap off a year of gaslighting

If you feel as if you’ve been mainlining propaganda for the past year, head for rehab with Ros Atkins and his ilk

I wanted my final column of 2021 to be a serene and confident overview of how things are. But that’s not going to happen because reality is now up for renegotiation and the people who want to cancel it have got better lawyers than me.



Of course, this isn’t always the case. In certain backwaters the negotiators are still reassuringly old-fashioned and ham-fisted, like Mzwanele Manyi and Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, who tried to flog copies of Jacob Zuma’s new book from the boot of a car outside a McDonald’s in Sandton, Johannesburg, at the weekend...