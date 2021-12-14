Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Santa, please read this. It has gift ideas for our politicians

This year unleashed all manner of horribilises, but if Father Christmas takes note, 2022 may be a little better

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
14 December 2021 - 19:13

This is my last column for the year.

What a rollercoaster 2021 was, hey? We are ending it unsure what variant Covid-19 is planning for humankind next...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Deck the electoral halls with holly — electoral reform is in ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Malema the power broker has played the coalition game to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Diversity is strength in SA. That’s why the ANC is weakening Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ugly shoes to fill: Godongwana had no choice but to tread ... Business

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Santa, please read this. It has gift ideas for our politicians Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | We wish you a sensible Christmas and a responsible New Year Opinion & Analysis
  3. How SA’s petrol price is set and why fuel should be deregulated Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | If we ignore truck drivers’ issues, our economy will suffer Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | New book from Zuma? No better way to cap off a year of gaslighting Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...