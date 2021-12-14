How SA’s petrol price is set and why fuel should be deregulated

Regulation dates back to World War 2, but efforts at reform have been stalled by vested interests and a lack of political will

SA’s latest fuel price increase, which came into effect on December 1, took the cost of petrol to more than R20 a litre mark in parts of the country for the first time. The increase sparked public outcry. The Conversation Africa’s Nontobeko Mtshali asked energy sector expert Rod Crompton to share his insights into what influences the price, which is adjusted monthly, and explain how it’s calculated.



What are the three broad components of the pump price of fuel in SA?..