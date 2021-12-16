CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better

The problem with consultative democracy is that we are required to over-consult ignoramuses on interventions that will save their own lives. I was listening to the ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe on SAfm’s morning show shouting: “We don’t know what’s in the vaccines” as his sole reasoning for opposing them and possible mandates. Really, Rev? You are going to question science armed with an unscientific Bible and illogical reasoning?

I read a story online that said 87% of patients admitted to Tshwane hospitals with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. That comes as no surprise to me. I have relatives in that city who refuse to be vaccinated. One is in hospital struggling to breathe as I type this.

The Omicron variant is multiplying infections at an alarming rate. President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that government was mulling vaccine mandates. I don’t know why they are over-thinking this; just introduce them asap.

The scientists who spoke before and after Meshoe on the same show all agreed that enforcing vaccine mandates would pass constitutional muster. As one of them eloquently put it, 3.5-billion people around the globe have already vaccinated, with adverse side effects only experienced by a tiny fraction of them. This is overwhelming proof that vaccines are safe, punching another hole in the religious zealot’s flimsy argument that they are not because they were developed in record time. Meshoe’s virtue signalling is wanting.

Also, imposition of a vaccine mandate doesn’t mean government officials in protective suits are going to storm homes to force jabs into arms. It simply means the unvaccinated will be restricted from certain places, including workplaces, public transport, schools, universities and other public buildings. Vaccine mandates can also empower businesses that interface with customers by barring the unvaccinated from their premises. They can be prevented from accessing restaurants, pubs, even grocery stores. The University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg is already leading the way, having announced that students, staff and others will not be allowed access to the institution unless they are vaccinated. Other universities are also announcing a vaccine mandate for staff and students, and even contemplating weekly tests for the unvaccinated. I love it; make anti-vaxxing extremely inconvenient and expensive.