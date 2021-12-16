DAVID ISAACSON | Four people I knew died while I was struck down by Covid-19

Stumbling into 2021 with Covid-19 wasn’t exactly the best start to the year, but beating a virus that has pushed the health-care system to beyond capacity deserves some reflection.

For all that the mortality rate is supposed to be low in SA, at a little below 2.7%, I knew four people who died in the weeks I was down.

A fifth person, a good friend, surrendered to a terrible depression that ignited in the hard lockdown last year and never let up. He is among the indirect victims of this virus.

A sixth guy I know went to hospital struggling to breathe, but he survived and is doing well now.

I’ve been lucky, able to recuperate at home. Even when I woke up in the early hours of December 17 with my lungs feeling like they’d been painted with oil.

I had had bronchitis the week before, but had responded well to antibiotics and recovered to full health, or so I thought.

The moment I felt that tightness in my lungs on December 17 I immediately suspected Covid.

My doctor wasn’t convinced until a few days later when my sense of smell went. By then the coughing was persistent and the flu-like muscle aches and fatigue had set in.

On Christmas Eve I learnt I was positive, as were two other former schoolmates on our SACS matric 1984 WhatsApp group. They, too, got through it without drama.

But the next morning the news filtered through that one of our former maths teachers had died.

Allan Mullins was disabled in his early twenties when he mistimed a wave and dived into shallow water, injuring his neck.