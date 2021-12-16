2021 EDITOR'S PICK

MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully

Ramaphosa likes to take his time to fix things. Unfortunately the ANC doesn’t have that luxury any more

In the days ahead, there will be a deluge of words about how and why the mighty ANC was humbled by an electorate increasingly finding its voice...