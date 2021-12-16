2021 EDITOR'S PICK
MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully
Ramaphosa likes to take his time to fix things. Unfortunately the ANC doesn’t have that luxury any more
16 December 2021 - 10:40
To celebrate our great content from the past year, Sunday Times Daily is republishing a selection of good reads from both our print and online platforms. Below is one of those pieces.
In the days ahead, there will be a deluge of words about how and why the mighty ANC was humbled by an electorate increasingly finding its voice...
