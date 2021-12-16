MIKE SILUMA | Let’s pause and think before celebrating demise of ANC

Coalitions, it was averred, would force the different political parties, without sufficient majorities, to work together, presumably for the public good. The temptation to extrapolate last month’s election results to the 2024 general elections proved irresistible. Predictions came thick and fast about how badly the ANC was likely to fare in that poll, and how November 2021 was a portend of our future political power balance.

But we probably should be less ecstatic and more reflective about what last month’s election outcome may mean for us as a country. Despite its aspiration to being a united, non-racial utopia, our country is still wracked by deep fault lines, with a potential to rip it apart.

For instance, on the economic front we remain, as often noted, one of the most unequal countries in the world.

The danger of having such disparities, with so many citizens consigned to the periphery of poverty and hunger, was demonstrated in the July riots.

Besides the economic chasm between rich and poor, we still have to address the age-old divisions between the races, the persistence of which threatens the nation-building project.

The other driver of division is a political culture which encourages the emergence of sectarian and racial politics rather than promoting national unity.

This is why many of our parties, from the ANC itself to the DA, to the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance, are happy to draw their support from racial power bases.

The parties reckon they can advance their political fortunes by pandering to their constituencies’ parochial needs and prejudices, rather than leading their followers to a better, more inclusive society that guarantees a place in the proverbial sun for every South African.

In addition, the basis of the compact reached in 1994 to build a new, united nation is increasingly coming underchallenge as sections of society question many of its underpinnings, from the national anthem to the use of language in our institutions.

This may be the result of the key architects dying off or being too exhausted to defend the new dispensation.

Doubtless, it is also because of disillusionment among too many, particularly the young, at being excluded from the promised fruits of change.