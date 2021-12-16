NIVASHNI NAIR | ‘I never want to feel that way again’: the day the most stoic people cried

I had seen my husband cry only twice until Tuesday night.

The first was when his mother died in 2009 and the second when we learned that our IVF, to conceive a child after many years of trying, was successful.

On Tuesday night, he watched via his cellphone a group of looters break into his office.

On his tablet, a car tracking app showed that vehicles were being tampered with.

In less than two hours, 10 company vehicles were stolen.

My husband is the general manager of a fibre optics company based in Riverhorse Valley and when we learned that rioters were ripping Queen Nandi Drive apart, we knew his office would be hit.

But he did not prepare himself for the helplessness and devastation.

The tracking company could not go in as Queen Nandi Drive had been deemed a volatile area. The police already had their hands full.

So all he could do was sit and watch it unfolding on screen.

And when it was over, when the last stolen vehicle drove away and his office emptied, he burst into tears.