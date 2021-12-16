Of racists and heroes: the return of tricameral politics

We know that the July unrest was, at its core, an organic uprising for wider access to the consumer goods taken for granted by the privileged classes, black and white. We know that criminals and opportunists preyed on the fears of the Phoenix community and joined law-abiding citizens in neighbourhood patrols that became vigilante squads. We know that in many cases the law was flagrantly disregarded, and that human rights violations took place. We know that people were racially profiled, beaten, humiliated and killed.

It is also a matter of court record that the majority of those who died in Phoenix were African and that the majority of those charged with the murders are of Indian origin.

The “heroes” were protecting their property in their “community”, which, as the Group Areas Act prescribed, is exclusive to a particular racial group.

We also know that in many other suburban communities there was widespread racial profiling as Africans were relegated to being suspects in a geography that they “weren’t supposed to be in”, re-enacting the Group Areas Act.

Knowing what we know, for any self-respecting political party to engage in divide et impera by praising one racial or geographic community and denouncing another to get votes is at best shortsighted and at worst grossly offensive.

Political messaging is as much about voter persuasion as it is a deeper reflection of a political party’s DNA. Political campaigns, more so during elections, are a barometer that reveals (or masks) the ideological orientation of a political party.