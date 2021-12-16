PATRICK BULGER | Beyond a whiter shade of pale as De Ruyter flogs dead horse that’s Eskom

Expect to see a lot more of our understated Clark Kent-style Superman who is CEO of Eskom and arguably one of SA’s most polarising figures on your TV screens in future. Polarising, though, is an unfortunate pun for André de Ruyter, who has been anything but in the strictly electromagnetic sense, and under whose leadership SA is suffering record blackouts. Or is that whiteouts?

De Ruyter prefers we don’t refer to “blackouts’’, but if we have to endure them don’t we have the right to call them whatever we like? A quibble, though, when the country has been hit in the solar plexus by this latest round of load-shedding, and the certainty of much more to come. Where climate change offers the promise of a longer-term existential calamity, Eskom is an immediate threat, now. Tonight.

Many want De Ruyter to go, but others believe he should be given a decent chance to run Eskom further into the ground, and that’s only part of the job, with restructuring and the utility’s role in a new energy future tacked on. Keeping the lights on is the least of it, even if it’s the most obvious. Amid the gloom, inevitably, the question has been asked, would De Ruyter have survived if he were black?

There have even been calls for the return of Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko, both former CEOs who have featured large in state-capture testimony, but who are said to have been far better. Who but themselves can be blamed for their being ruled out as would-be CEOs? Now it’s got that desperate that affirmative action and even ANC cadre deployment have been abandoned to try to save Eskom, and SA. Only staying the course with a white Afrikaner male, a quarter-decade after the end of apartheid, can right the foundering Titanic that is Eskom. It doesn’t get more symbolic than that.