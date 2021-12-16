Relax, I’ll pay tax on Mars

He brushed his teeth vigorously and climbed into his P-jays. Then he knelt at the side of his bed and clasped his hands together.

“Please God,” he whispered, “Help me save humanity.”

After a moment’s pause he added with sincere humility: “You’ve done your job, Sir, now it’s up to me.”

He would save humankind from extraterrestrial enemies and human crazies with his fantastical scheme to build cities on Mars. Elon Musk timeshare. Large numbers of intrepid settlers would travel on his spaceship to the distant colony, just like the Pilgrims who set off across the treacherous Atlantic waters to start a new life in Virginia.

This way if something terrible happened on Earth, human life would survive on the Red Planet.

Critics laughed at him, said he was barking mad, like a rabid dog baying at the moon. But he always clung on to the words of Henry Ford: “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.”

Like Robert Scott, the gallant British navy officer who succumbed to hunger, cold and exhaustion trying to be the first man to reach the South Pole, he had mighty obstacles to conquer.

People might die on this adventure into the unknown. There would be a trillion glitches to trip them up on the way. There would be no Marmite.