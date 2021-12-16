S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa magic is losing lustre

In its cover piece this week marking a year since Joe Biden was elected US president after a hard-fought campaign, The Economist asks a question that sums up the 46th American president’s spectacular fall in the popularity stakes: where has it all gone wrong?

Last November, Biden’s supporters were celebrating the fact that he had defeated Donald Trump in the presidential race after winning more votes than any other US presidential candidate in history. Yet in just 12 months his approval ratings have dipped so sharply that the prestigious news magazine reports that at this point “in a first term, only Trump was more unpopular”.

The broad political front of Democrats Biden rallied behind his campaign as he took on Trump has collapsed into factions that are making it hard for him to deliver on some of his promises.

Political commentators are predicting an electoral calamity for the Democratic Party in next year’s congressional polls. Some doubt Biden himself will get a second term in the White House.