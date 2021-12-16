SUE DE GROOT | From lazy moron to no-brainer

Going to the supermarket used to be an exercise fraught with angst. Not because I feared exposure to the coronavirus (although, that too) but because of the dreaded Moment of Judgment.

The fear began as soon as I joined a queue to pay. I'd shift anxiously from foot to foot, trying not to make eye contact with anyone. It increased in intensity as I neared the till. My hands would tremble as I unloaded items onto the conveyor belt. By the time the teller swung the card machine around I'd be sweating in mortal terror at what I knew she (or he) would ask:

"Do you have a Smart Shopper card?"

The answer, obviously, was no. And this is what caused the paralysing anxiety. How to say no?

"I don't have it with me today" resulted in a disbelieving eye-roll. An attempt at humour - "No, because I'm a stupid shopper" - caused an even more pronounced eye-roll (like tellers haven't heard that a thousand times before).

"No, I don't have one" became my standard, simple response, but every time I said it I would cringe, imagining the teller's opinion: "This person is a privileged so-and-so who doesn't need to save money;" "This person is a lazy, privileged so-and-so who couldn't be bothered to save money;" or (worst) "What I have in front of me is a lazy, privileged moron."

Once, I tried to explain my real reason for not joining the loyalty programme. "I don't want to be a statistic of big data," I said. "I don't want to be at the mercy of algorithms and marketing campaigns that invade my privacy and track my preferences every time I buy mustard - and anyway, why does anyone need to know how much mustard I buy?"