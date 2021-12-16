TANYA FARBER | Nothing could have prepared me for two weeks of Covid hell

A headache and a weird sensation while swimming? Let’s not be neurotic, I told myself, it’s nothing.

Later that night, my throat felt sore. But hey, that’s not unusual for me. I was one of those kids who got tonsillitis at least once a year.

Part of my brain was saying it was psychosomatic, that the few symptoms I had were subtle, maybe even imagined. But another part knew damn well what was happening, but I shut it up and told it to stop talking nonsense.

By the next day, there was no doubt in my mind. You know that feeling just before you get the flu and you can feel something brewing in your body and it’s a matter of time? It was like that, except it didn’t feel familiar. It was as if a truly strange new invader had entered my body, and I had no idea what would happen next.

I phoned my doctor. She said to me: “This could go either way. It’s too early to test you for Covid-19 because the most accurate lab results are produced on day three to five of your symptoms, so we’re going to treat this as allergies and see what tomorrow brings. Carry on staying at home and take care.”

I felt somewhat hopeful: “It’s windy in Cape Town. The pollen count is through the ceiling. My throat is sore from a postnasal drip caused by allergies, and the rest of my body is responding to that.”

I took the medication she’d prescribed.

Now bear in mind as you read the rest of this story that I am a science journalist at a mainstream media stable. I have spent this whole year reading science papers on the pandemic, interviewing marvellous minds, tuning into webinars, attending virtual press conferences with political leaders and health ministries.

I have stayed home as much as possible and shouted at people who don’t wear masks because I have read too many stories of what can happen.

But still nothing could have prepared me for what it was actually like to have Covid.

On the day I was tested, I was reminded yet again of the strange things we have integrated into our lives. My husband drove me to the testing station, but he sat in the front and I sat in the back. We drove in silence in our masks with all the windows open. I could see his love and care for me were muddied by his own fear of being in a car with contagious disease.

My younger daughter began vomiting. She vomited and vomited and vomited. She is a petite 12-year-old and I have never seen so much liquid come out of one person’s body. She was terrified – she kept telling me she couldn’t breathe and I could see she was inhaling some of what was coming out. It was very scary, but understandably, the doctor said there was no point in sending her for a test too – that families were overwhelming the labs by sending everyone for a test instead of testing one member and then all quarantining.

I was told it would be between 24 and 48 hours before I got my results. The rest of that day and that evening, I still felt terribly sick, but I was in a delicious no-man’s land between being proactive (tested and isolating from family) and waiting for the news. But just 12 hours after having a stick up my nose for a swab to be taken, my phone pinged. Everything was in small letters – except the word POSITIVE.

I know this sounds odd given my symptoms, but honestly, it felt like someone had slapped me across the face. I was expecting the results only the next day, not at bedtime when I had brushed my teeth and settled into my isolation room.

First up: notifying all the people that I or anyone in my family had had contact with. What if I had made someone else sick? My doctor said you shed the most virus two days before your symptoms appear. Yet another cruelty of this disease. I had worn my mask religiously and followed every other protocol, but still, you just don’t know.

That night, as I fell asleep alone in a room that felt like eight thousand miles away from my husband, I kept saying to myself: “It is going to be OK. Most people have a very mild form of the disease. Just breathe.”

But really, nothing could have prepared me for what lay ahead.

And before I go into the gory details, I want to say that my beloved family and friends are absent from this narrative. Not because they weren’t there for me, but because they were, in the biggest way possible. I could write a whole different post, even more long-winded than this one, to describe the meals that were brought, the groceries that were delivered, the advice that was given, the calls that were made, the messages sent asking how I was. I will thank those people privately, and when I say “I will never forget”, I mean that.

I can’t remember each individual day that followed – they have all just blurred into an endless stream – so I can’t explain chronologically what happened over the two weeks. But I can tell you that they’re now a blurry soup of fear, discomfort and exhaustion – and I can remember how different parts of my body felt at different times.

There were headaches that ranged from dull to dastardly. They can lie over your eye or grip your head from the back. They remind you that the virus has played havoc with people’s brains and doctors have even reported patients who presented with meningitis as a first manifestation of Covid-19. I was spared anything too dramatic there, but the neurological fallout is just damn weird: when I lost my sense of smell and about 80% of my sense of taste, I was reminded that our body is a machine made up of parts. We think we just “smell” something because that’s how it smells, but there’s a whole labyrinth of mechanical engineering between our nose and our brain that makes that happen. When you get Covid-19, the system breaks.

As for the sore throat: the “ache” in my throat in those first two days was child’s play compared to what would follow. There were two or three days when I felt like I could hardly swallow, like someone had placed a ball of sandpaper in my throat and while Disprin or a warm cup of tea provided temporary reprieve, the beast would return.

Then there were the days when I felt as if my body was made of lead. Lifting limbs seemed impossible, walking to the toilet a long trek. It felt like each sore muscle was competing for attention.