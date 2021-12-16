TOM EATON | Lightbulb moment, ANC ... we’re in the dark physically, not mentally

Just a fortnight after it tried to pass yet another buck and rolled its clown car into a ditch, the ANC has launched its campaign for 2024 with the slogan: “It Wasn’t Me Because I Wasn’t There, And Even If I Was, I Didn’t Do It, It Was Bigger Boys, I Don’t Know Their Names, They Were Gone Before You Came, But I Swear It Happened.”

I’m exaggerating, of course. That could never be an ANC slogan because if someone on the NEC is going to read that many words all in a row, they damned well better start with “Burn after reading” and end with “Full indemnity from prosecution”.

The campaigning, however, does seem to have started in earnest, heralded by repeated promises that the party has learnt important lessons from its electoral fiasco two weeks ago.

These lessons, we are supposed to believe, comprise a sort of a Damascene moment, whereby the ANC has been blinded by a flash of reality, fallen off its majority and will now become a humble servant.

In practice, however, the party has learnt only one lesson: if you can’t deliver because you’re not really a government, but you badly want to be re-elected in 2024 because working is for suckers, then you need to spend every minute between now and then putting distance between yourself and the biggest and most reviled scapegoat you can find.

Enter Eskom, bleating at stage left, dragged onto the stage by a posse of theatrically outraged ANC gaslighters.