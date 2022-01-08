Opinion & Analysis

It’s a crap job, but it has to be done. Now more than ever

Wastewater monitoring has provided much-needed Covid-19 data and could help identify future health crises

09 January 2022 - 20:38 By Therese Raphael

Israeli scientists monitoring samplings of sewage water in 2013 made a startling discovery: an outbreak of polio was imminent. A national vaccination campaign was quickly mobilised and no cases appeared. That same year, Swedish scientists provided public officials with an early warning for outbreaks of hepatitis A and norovirus using the same methods.

If we are to regain, and retain, normal living, we’ll need the same kind of early warning system for future variants and pandemics. Fortunately, we’re getting closer to having that. ..

