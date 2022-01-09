JUSTICE MALALA | It’s time the electorate stopped feeding the ANC monster

SA is collapsing under a warring party from which it needs to rid itself until it comes up with a fix

We have paid too much attention, and given too much support for far too long, to the ANC.



We believed the party when it told us it was the “leader of society”. We encouraged it, by our silence and sometimes more explicitly, when it told us there could be no united, peaceful and prosperous SA without it. As recently as Saturday, the party claimed it is central to the stability of our country...