WENDY KNOWLER | Unhappy with your bnb? Then air your views quickly

Airbnb hosts are only paid a day after guests arrive, so if your accommodation is not up to scratch, contact it pronto

The Airbnb concept has come a very long way since 2007, when its co-founders came up with the idea to invite paying guests to sleep on an air mattress in their living room. According to Airbnb’s latest data, it now has in excess of 5.6-million listings, covering more than 100,000 cities and towns in about 220 countries.



And while there are still many “mom and pop”-type hosts, there’s huge growth in the number of those who own more than 100 properties...