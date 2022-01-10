ATHOL WILLIAMS | Want to know why corruption is our Bain? Look to BLSA

The organisation seems to be singing from Bain’s hymn sheet. It would have us believe that what went wrong at Bain was the work of a lone rogue, Vittorio Massone, and a few governance “mistakes”. Bain is therefore redeemed, by BLSA’s standard, for having separated from the lone rogue and implemented a few governance measures.

Only the most naïve would believe any senior executive operates in a vacuum without the involvement of others. The fact is Massone worked in a team of people in SA and globally, all of whom are still at Bain. For example, Fabrice Franzen, mentioned in the Zondo report, who wrote the Sars request for proposal draft and led the day-to-day operations of Bain’s “unlawful” involvement at Sars, is now based in the Middle East but is most likely still involved in SA. The office where a consultant is based is irrelevant to where they work. In fact, companies often hire Bain because it can draw people from all over the world. So in all likelihood, Franzen and his numerous colleagues who fled SA as the truth began to emerge are still involved in SA.

While Bain and its newfound praise-singers claim what went wrong at Sars was a failure of governance, it is apparent that Bain’s involvement in state capture emanates from a cavalier culture and attitude of disrespect towards SA and our public institutions. Adding an independent chair to a board comprising Bain people hardly changes this.

BLSA wants us to take comfort in the fact that there is now an “increased level of oversight by Bain & Company international” — the very people who appointed, endorsed and celebrated Massone, and who are currently running an elaborate cover-up.

Mavuso recounts what they urged Bain to do when suspending the company in 2018 but is silent on the fact that Bain has not met all of these requirements, such as “appoint an independent inquiry and continue to cooperate fully with the authorities”. Bain’s investigation was conducted by Baker McKenzie, which was Bain’s legal adviser before, during and after the investigation. How does BLSA consider this independent?