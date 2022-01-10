EDITORIAL | Let fans into stadiums. There’s no reason not to

SA supporters are longing to watch live sport, but authorities are stopping them from doing so. This must change

As England fast bowler James “Jimmy” Anderson straight-batted a leg-spinner from Australian Steve Smith on the final ball of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday, it brought to an end a thrilling cricket match that couldn’t have been any closer. The Aussies needed one more wicket, but Anderson, and much of England’s middle and lower order, stood firm and kept their fierce rivals at bay.



This gripping match played out in front of nearly 21,000 people at the Sydney Cricket Ground, something that, at the moment, is nothing but a pipe dream for SA’s sports fans. Here, unlike in Australia and many parts of the world, fans are still, inexplicably, barred from attending live sporting events...