Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Let fans into stadiums. There’s no reason not to

SA supporters are longing to watch live sport, but authorities are stopping them from doing so. This must change

10 January 2022 - 19:21

As England fast bowler James “Jimmy” Anderson straight-batted a leg-spinner from Australian Steve Smith on the final ball of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday, it brought to an end a thrilling cricket match that couldn’t have been any closer. The Aussies needed one more wicket, but Anderson, and much of England’s middle and lower order, stood firm and kept their fierce rivals at bay.

This gripping match played out in front of nearly 21,000 people at the Sydney Cricket Ground, something that, at the moment, is nothing but a pipe dream for SA’s sports fans. Here, unlike in Australia and many parts of the world, fans are still, inexplicably, barred from attending live sporting events...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ANC birthday bash won’t soothe SA’s pain, only fulfilling of promises will Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | To rise from state capture ashes, we need urgent action on Zondo ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | As Covid-19 changes course, so too must our tactics in dealing with ... Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | As we grieve, so we must resolve to uphold Tutu’s vision Opinion

Most read

  1. How place of birth shapes Africans’ chances of going to university Opinion & Analysis
  2. Let fans into stadiums. There’s no reason not to Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary is a blatant personal advert Opinion & Analysis
  4. ATHOL WILLIAMS | Want to know why corruption is our Bain? Look to BLSA Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | This will give your views on struggle-era spies a Shaik-up Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech