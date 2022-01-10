How place of birth shapes Africans’ chances of going to university

Many newly independent African countries in the 1960s inherited regional and ethnic inequalities in formal educational attainment. These new states bound together subnational regions of diverse ethnic and religious communities. The regions differed in their exposure to missionary activity, the main vector in the spread of formal Western education in the colonial era.

Inequalities in educational access increased the higher up the educational ladder one climbed. Access to university education was extremely limited and highly skewed.

As access to higher education determined which people would come to hold some of the most important positions in society, politicians cared a great deal about how higher education spread. Given this context, how did regional inequalities in university access evolve after independence?

While several recent papers have highlighted considerable social inequalities in access to higher education in African countries today, there’s little work that looks at how and why such inequalities have changed over time.

In a recent paper I therefore traced the regional origins of university graduates since the 1960s in seven African countries: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. I constructed a measure of regional inequality for each country and examined some of the factors that influenced this inequality trend.

The results show that regional inequality fell in the first two decades of independence. However, from the 1980s regional inequality remained stagnant or grew across this group of countries. Inequality grew primarily because the main urban metropolises have been pulling ahead, leading to a growing urban bias in university access.

I used recent census data which contain information about where people were born and what level of education they attained. I grouped these people by their district or province of birth, depending on the administrative structure of the country. In Ghana for instance, people were grouped into the country’s 10 regions, while in Kenya they were grouped into the country’s 47 counties.

By grouping people by age bracket and assuming most people who attend university do so around age 20, I could then trace how the regional distribution of university education changed over time.

Slow start

University education was slow to develop across these former British colonies. The share of the population attending university in the late colonial era was extremely low.