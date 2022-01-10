TOM EATON | Sisulu’s attack on the judiciary is a blatant personal advert

The first volume of the Zondo report may not be a dagger in corruption’s heart but it certainly has some people hopping

The most passionate readers and pundits did their best to sound excited about the first volume of the Zondo report, but the novelisations of films are always laborious, and when we all know the ending (spoiler alert: the heroes get fired or flee into exile, and the villains flog their new book in the parking lot outside McDonald’s) it’s hard to get worked up about the second and third instalments.



Perhaps the problem was all the carefully planned distractions, like the burning of the Reichst … sorry, I mean, the fire at parliament, or the latest masterclass in hypocrisy by Lindiwe Sisulu, who, having spent almost 30 years getting extremely rich as an embedded member of a supremely incompetent government, on Friday published an op-ed in which she denounced the caviar-fuelled excesses of said government, libelled the judiciary that’s kept the country afloat, and bemoaned the plight of the poor she’s actively helped make poorer...