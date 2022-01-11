EDITORIAL | Zondo report is key to rooting out the rot inside and out

Government institutions responsible for processing the findings must be clinical in applying the rule of law

The discord among leaders of the ANC and its partners about how to respond to the findings and recommendations of the state capture commission have had the effect of creating false dichotomies.



ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, perhaps correctly, said the report should not be used to “settle (political) scores internally”. He went further to say it must be used to “correct weaknesses, to correct the mistakes we have committed and rebuild the ANC, strengthen it”...