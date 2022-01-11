Tennis the menace: Djokovic is a lot of things, but he’s not a freedom fighter
Anti-vaxxers like the Serbian tennis star are a minority that’s shrinking fast as the world get fed up with holdouts
11 January 2022 - 19:39
Novak Djokovic may yet defend his Australian Open tennis title, but he’s not the freedom fighter many of his supporters believe.
As governments around the world struggle to guide their nations through a third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, tolerance for anti-vaxxers is waning. The uproar in Australia to news that a Melbourne court, over the objections of the federal government and immigration authorities, had cleared the Serb to enter the country without being vaccinated is not the bleating of a backward land at the far end of the world. Instead, it’s a sign that he really is among a global minority that’s shrinking by the day as the high-speed spread of the Omicron variant energises a new round of vaccinations...
