JONATHAN JANSEN | Hey, Angie, get those kids fully and safely to school
Stop rotational schooling, ensure people are vaxxed and masked, and that all schools are provided with PPE
12 January 2022 - 19:53
It is time for a mindshift. The virus is here to stay. Lockdown is no longer an option. Infections due to variants will rise and fall, and rise again. Get used to it.
Our focus should be on vaccination (for example boosters) and mitigation (for example masks). This would mean fewer hospitalisations and deaths. Until enough of us are vaccinated and protected to render the virus weak and ineffective...
