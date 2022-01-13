EDITORIAL | Mangope’s ‘banter diet’ offers Sadtu some food for thought
‘Joke’ aimed at Sadtu teachers who eat vetkoek and archaar shouldn’t be hard to swallow
13 January 2022 - 20:14
It’s not often that vetkoek and archaar make news headlines, but ours is a country where very little will surprise you.
The two foodstuffs made an appearance in a Facebook post — which was quickly shared and went viral — by Tshediso Mangope, adviser to the Free State cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC, in which he posted a photo of his son with a teacher at Grey College in Bloemfontein, where the boy started school on Wednesday...
