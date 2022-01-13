MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sense and sensitivities: how SA has become a sensitive nation

Yes Lindiwe Sisulu is inarticulately advertising for the ANC leadership but she raises uncomfortable though relevant issues

Allow me to dispense with a few disclaimers before I make my point about Lindiwe Sisulu, the stirrer, and the sensitive nation we have become.



There are a few things she says in her now infamous article that she can’t possibly defend. One of these is that she says “in the high echelons of our judicial system are these mentally colonised Africans ... happy to lick the spittle of those who falsely claim superiority”. The other is her reference to judges as “the most dangerous ... mentally colonised African ...” who “are worse than your oppressor” because they have “no African or Pan African inspired ideological grounding”. ..