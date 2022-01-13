Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sense and sensitivities: how SA has become a sensitive nation

Yes Lindiwe Sisulu is inarticulately advertising for the ANC leadership but she raises uncomfortable though relevant issues

Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE
13 January 2022 - 20:13

Allow me to dispense with a few disclaimers before I make my point about Lindiwe Sisulu, the stirrer, and the sensitive nation we have become. 

There are a few things she says in her now infamous article that she can’t possibly defend. One of these is that she says “in the high echelons of our judicial system are these mentally colonised Africans ... happy to lick the spittle of those who falsely claim superiority”. The other is her reference to judges as “the most dangerous ... mentally colonised African ...” who “are worse than your oppressor” because they have “no African or Pan African inspired ideological grounding”. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Our nation's security requires brains Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former faithful have spoken. The ANC must listen carefully Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa and Malema have missed a golden opportunity with ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | We must have an aversion to normal, or we become enablers of ... Opinion
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Unity isn’t the ANC’s strength. It’s its fatal weakness Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Sisulu calling a critic intellectually lazy is a classic case of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mangope’s ‘banter diet’ offers Sadtu some food for thought Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘Joke’ shows urgency of decolonising education Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Why did we stray from the path and land on the sidewalk? Is it ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sense and sensitivities: how SA has become a sensitive nation Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...