TOM EATON | Sisulu calling a critic intellectually lazy is a classic case of pot and kettle
And stop saying she’s embarrassed for plagiarising Dominic Grieve when her government is adept at enabling theft
13 January 2022 - 20:15
I don’t want to be overly critical of hardworking journalists, but News24’s insistence that Lindiwe Sisulu is facing an “embarrassing plagiarism claim” is simply not true: if Sisulu and her spokespuppets are not embarrassed by her government tolerating and sometimes enabling the theft of billions of rand, I can guarantee you they are not embarrassed about stealing a few hundred words.
As we all know, Sisulu shat the bed spectacularly last week, ordering one of her stable of typists to bang out an attack on the legitimacy of the judiciary in which she accused senior judges of being “House Negroes”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.