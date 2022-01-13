TOM EATON | Sisulu calling a critic intellectually lazy is a classic case of pot and kettle

And stop saying she’s embarrassed for plagiarising Dominic Grieve when her government is adept at enabling theft

I don’t want to be overly critical of hardworking journalists, but News24’s insistence that Lindiwe Sisulu is facing an “embarrassing plagiarism claim” is simply not true: if Sisulu and her spokespuppets are not embarrassed by her government tolerating and sometimes enabling the theft of billions of rand, I can guarantee you they are not embarrassed about stealing a few hundred words.



As we all know, Sisulu shat the bed spectacularly last week, ordering one of her stable of typists to bang out an attack on the legitimacy of the judiciary in which she accused senior judges of being “House Negroes”...