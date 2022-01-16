EDITORIAL | As the state of disaster nears two years, it’s time for a rethink

Well intentioned it may be, but the state is going to have to start moving away from this unsustainable legislation

On Friday, a typically short gazette from cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was published. Its contents are straightforward.



The national state of disaster has been extended by another month to February 15. This, the gazette reads, takes into account the need to “continue augmenting existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by some organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”...