JUSTICE MALALA | Be grateful, SA. Ministers like Sisulu show how far the ANC has fallen

What she is demonstrating is what her faction of the party wants: a leadership that is not held accountable

South Africans should be grateful to politicians such as minister Lindiwe Sisulu.



Why? Well the minister’s attack on the judiciary last week and her vulgar attempt to blame the constitution for the ANC’s failures to transform the country unmask her and those who support her. We can all see what she stands for...