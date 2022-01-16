SONGEZO ZIBI | South Africans must choose to pursue the future we dream of

Recent election’s turnout shows we have lost faith in our lazy leaders. It’s up to individuals to try make a difference

Last week, SA’s news and social media platforms, veteran politicians, ministers and even the presidency were preoccupied with responding to a gratuitous attack on the constitution by tourism, minister Lindiwe Sisulu.



She also insulted black judges, effectively calling them “Uncle Toms”. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo felt compelled to respond...