WENDY KNOWLER | Before you buy online, ask the customers who came before you

Don’t forget to read those reviews on HelloPeter before you put faith in a business

Back in the pre-digital world, people who got horribly caught by rogue companies would invariably tell me: “But they had such a big, professional looking advert in the Yellow Pages!”



Now the victims tell me: “But their website is so impressive and professional!” Here’s the thing: anyone can pretend to be anything on the internet. And when you’re buying something online and paying for it upfront, you’re doing so on blind faith if it’s not a company with a long, reputable track record...