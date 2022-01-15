Will 2022 be the year in which Covid becomes endemic?

Some countries think so, but experts say we will still have to be vigilant and there’s ‘no reason to sound the all-clear’

After two years of contagion and death, Covid-19 is shifting again. Omicron is spreading faster than any previous variant, but it’s also proving less malevolent. There’s growing talk that the worst pandemic of the past century may soon be known in another way — as endemic.



Spain threw out the idea last week when Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said it’s time to think about new ways of living with Covid-19 long term, such as the world does with flu. Other countries jumped in, saying they may be moving towards a new chapter of the disease...