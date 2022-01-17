CYRIL RAMAPHOSA | We must safeguard against attacks on our hard-won freedom

As SA entered the new year, we were confronted by two profound events that reminded us, in different ways, of what brings us together as a people.

On the first day of 2022 the nation gathered in spirit to bid farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. It was a moment of great sadness as we recalled the life and contribution of a beloved compatriot who was, in many ways, the moral conscience of our nation. At the same time, his funeral was a celebration of the values he stood for. It was a celebration of the great unity and diversity of our people, and a reminder of the sacrifices made by so many to achieve our democracy.

On the second day of 2022 the country watched in horror as a huge fire engulfed our parliament, just a hundred metres from where we had gathered the day before to pay our last respects to Archbishop Tutu.

The fire, which spread quickly through the buildings that house the national assembly and the national council of provinces, took days to extinguish. We are relieved there was no loss of life and that no one was injured in the fire. We are extremely grateful to the firefighters who battled the blaze and extinguished it.

The investigations into the cause of the fire are now under way. We need to ensure these are thorough and concluded without delay. The country needs to know what happened.

Arrangements are being made to ensure the work of parliament can continue, even if the buildings cannot be used. It is vital parliament continues to consider and pass laws that will transform society and keeps providing oversight and ensuring accountability as government works to implement the mandate it received from the people.

Apart from the proximity of St George’s Cathedral to parliament, what connects these two events is that each reminds us of what brings us together as South Africans: our democracy.

We mourn Desmond Tutu because he was the spiritual father of our democracy. We despair at the devastation of our parliamentary buildings because they are the seat of our democracy. They are the place where our democratic constitution was adopted just more than 25 years ago and where hundreds of transformative laws have been passed.

We may not always recognise it, but the fire at parliament demonstrated how strongly South Africans feel about their democracy. It is a reminder also of how important it is that we work to strengthen and defend that democracy.