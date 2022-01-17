Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Black consciousness, white tears: ubuntu’s challenge to liberalism

Panashe Chigumadzi discusses, among other things, why it’s hard for white people to claim knowledge of ubuntu

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
17 January 2022 - 18:57

Eusebius McKaiser discusses black consciousness, liberation theology and white liberals with Harvard University doctoral candidate and author Panashe Chigumadzi in this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE.

Chigumadzi explains why it is important that black people are not distracted by racism, puzzling through the conundrum that it cannot be avoided in analysis and activism, but that aspects of the justice project require white people to work on and among themselves without black people present...

