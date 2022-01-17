TOM EATON | Why the outrage at ANC polyp Sisulu’s passion to be president?

It’s inevitable in a country where, among many other things, R500bn has been stolen, but no one held accountable

As Lindiwe Sisulu launches her second presidential bid in all its shabby glory, carried on the shoulders of Twitter revolutionaries and apologists for insurrection, I think we should all seek solace in the benevolent countenance of the Zimbabwean holy man, Passion Java.



The most reverend Java, you will recall, recently spent a smidge more than R1m at a Pretoria nightclub, apparently as part of a sales pitch: for a fee, Java told the media that rushed in for a soundbyte, he was willing to teach people the secret to getting rich...