TOM EATON | Why the outrage at ANC polyp Sisulu’s passion to be president?

It’s inevitable in a country where no one held accountable

As Lindiwe Sisulu launches her second presidential bid in all its shabby glory, carried on the shoulders of Twitter revolutionaries and apologists for insurrection, I think we should all seek solace in the benevolent countenance of the Zimbabwean holy man, Passion Java.



The most reverend Java, you will recall, recently spent a smidge more than R1m at a Pretoria nightclub, apparently as part of a sales pitch: for a fee, Java told the media that rushed in for a soundbyte, he was willing to teach people the secret to getting rich...