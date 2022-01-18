Opinion & Analysis
EDITORIAL | No more delays. Life Esidimeni families deserve justice
A 2017 report from the health ombud was scathing in its findings but years later there have been no prosecutions
18 January 2022 - 20:12
Six years after Christine Nxumalo first raised the flag on the death of her sister Virginia Machpelah, the families of those who died when government ended its contract with Life Esidimeni are still waiting for answers.
And while they are in heartbreaking purgatory, SA is still waiting for those behind the 143 deaths to be held accountable...
