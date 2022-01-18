Opinion & Analysis

Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | No more delays. Life Esidimeni families deserve justice

A 2017 report from the health ombud was scathing in its findings but years later there have been no prosecutions

18 January 2022 - 20:12

Six years after Christine Nxumalo first raised the flag on the death of her sister Virginia Machpelah, the families of those who died when government ended its contract with Life Esidimeni are still waiting for answers.

And while they are in heartbreaking purgatory, SA is still waiting for those behind the 143 deaths to be held accountable...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Esidimeni made fruitless attempts to halt ex-MEC’s ‘Brazilian’ solution: MD News
  2. EDITORIAL | SA’s democracy is haunted by the spectre of discarded tragedies Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Healthcare must be newly-elected Joburg officials’ priority Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. OPINION | Young and restless? This is what happens when populism is mistaken as ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Legal tools exist to protect SA’s city ecosystems. It’s up to councils to use ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. No more delays. Life Esidimeni families deserve justice Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Department has failed in its handling of access to matric results Opinion & Analysis
  5. CYRIL RAMAPHOSA | We must safeguard against attacks on our hard-won freedom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...