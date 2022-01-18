OPINION | Young and restless? This is what happens when populism is mistaken as ‘radical’

Whatever the age gap between Naledi Chirwa and Ramaphosa, her cheap shots were irrelevant to the topic of discussion

One of the most popular calls by youth in SA, especially those who are politically inclined, is for young people to swell the ranks of political office.



This is driven by the desperate and untenable position most young people find themselves in, particularly given the high rate of unemployment, leading to the shallow belief that only “young leaders” can resolve the problem...