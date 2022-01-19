Airline tie-up between Kenya and SA: possible risks and rewards

Africa has 357 airlines, the top 10 of which carry more than 60% of traffic. This reflects the fact that many airlines on the continent are very small: some have as few as two aircraft. Between them the airlines carried 95-million passengers in 2019, according to Routes, an online source of information on route announcements.

Airlines operating on the continent face particular challenges.

First, the industry has to contend with huge disparities in economic and air transport development. There is also an uneven distribution of international air passenger traffic across regions and within countries. The traffic is predominantly centred in a few hubs in the north, east and south of Africa, and in the large and medium-size cities.

Other challenges include high costs of operation, market protectionism and safety and security concerns.

There are very few profitable African airlines. In 2020, only the Ethiopian Airlines made a profit on the continent. And with financial woes compounded by Covid-19, it is likely many more airlines will go under.

Two of the continent’s biggest carriers — SA Airways and Kenya Airways — are under financial stress. Both have made significant losses over the past few years and lost market share and destinations to competition. SAA came close to being wound up, and Kenyan Airways reported losses of $333m for the 2020 financial year.

In November, the two national airlines signed a Strategic Partnership Framework, formalising their plan to set up a pan-African airline in 2023.

In my view the partnership will only succeed if certain conditions are met. The most important ones are, first, that there must be strong national and political agreement and will, but, second, that the tie-up must be driven by the private sector.