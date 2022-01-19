EDITORIAL | Be wary of coalitions, SA, and politicos, remember who put you there
Recent events show voters need to think long and hard in the run-up to 2024, as do established political parties
19 January 2022 - 20:11
It’s not only residents of Johannesburg who should be worried about the antics of their new opposition councillors, led by the ANC caucus.
If this is a taste of how coalition rule will work in SA politics, everyone else should be careful what they wish for amid predictions that national support for the ANC will fall below 50% in the 2024 general election...
